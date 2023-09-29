Lagos Govt. to shut down Ojuelegba bridge Oct. 2nd

In line with the plan to repair the truck barrier at Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge, Surulere Local Government which was recently damaged again, the Lagos State Government concluded plans shutdown the facility on Monday, 2nd October, 2023.

The bridge would be shut by the State Governments from 10.00pm on Monday and would be open for vehicular movements eight hours after, 6.00am.

Decision to close the bridge for repairs was announced on Friday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, barely four days after a 40feet container fell on the bridge, damaging a vehicle with three occupants inside.

To assist Lagos motorists depending on the road to navigate their way within the axis, Osiyemi announced alternative routes that could be used pending it’s closure.

“For motorists from Eko Bridge/ Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road will be diverted to the service lane from Alaka via National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

“Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri will make use of Iponri Estate road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.

“Motorists are implored to be patient as the brief closure of the bridge is planned for night time as part of traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

