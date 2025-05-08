Lagos Govt. to shut ACME road during APC LG primaries

The Lagos State Government, LASG, has disclosed that vehicular movements at ACME road in Ikeja would be restricted during the All Progressives Congress, APC, Primaries on Saturday.

A statement released by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Thursday, informed that motorists plying from Adeniyi Jones to the restricted road should use alternative routes in order to aid free movement.

LASG relayed that alternative routes available on the day are Araromi to link Ladipo Oluwole and Guinness. It also stated that motorists coming from Akilo Road will also be able to connect Wemco Road to link Lateef Jakande or continue onto Omole to reach their intended destinations.

The state government stated that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be on ground to ensure adherence to the directives.