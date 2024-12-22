Lagos Govt. to sanction unauthorized palliative distributors

The Lagos State Government has warned Individuals, religious and corporate bodies against hosting events without due registration and guidance of the Lagos State Safety Commission or face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking at a joint Press Conference with the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Relations, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said the warning became necessary following a reported incident of a Stage Collapse at a beach event in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the State.

Omotosho noted that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration will not condone any act that will lead to stampede in the State, calling for the cooperation of all residents.

On his part, Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde who urged Lagos residents to be their brother’s keeper and monitor happenings in their environment, enjoined them to always call the toll free numbers 767 and 112 in case of emergency.

The Director -General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola noted that the Agency since 2019 has been saddled with Events Safety regulations which it has been demonstrating, even during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of lives of Lagosians.

Mojola said residents or anyone who wish to do charity for people over Two hundred and Fifty can contact the Agency through its website, www.lasgsafetyreg.com.

The event was attended by other Heads of Agencies, including, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Neighbourhood Corp, among others.