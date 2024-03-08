Lagos Govt. to sanction Uber over data agreement breach

Propelled by an unyielding commitment to the safety and security of its residents, and failure to comply with essential data sharing agreement, the Lagos State Government is set to impose a heavy sanction on global car hailing firm, Uber, for not adhering to regulations in the state.

It said that Uber Nigeria had not been adhering to the data sharing agreement reached between the state government and car hailing firms in Lagos.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Friday through a statement he signed and released to The Guild.

Osiyemi expressed deep dismay at Uber’s continuous defiance to established regulations, particularly regarding critical Application Program Interface (API) integration for enhanced safety and security of Lagosians and visitors in the state.

The Commissioner stated that the car hailing firm violate the agreements this despite ongoing efforts being done by the government to maintain a secured and regulated transport environment.

Osiyemi underscores the non-negotiable nature of the API integration, emphasizing its vital role in enabling real-time data sharing for government monitoring and accountability during active trips.

According to him, this is essential for fostering a secure and regulated transportation ecosystem for the well-being of all Lagos State residents.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Osiyemi stressed that immediate corrective action is imperative to rectify Uber’s non-compliance with the Data Sharing Agreement and API integration of the State.

Urging Uber to urgently seek resolution within the established regulatory framework, he further stated that non-compliance will result in stern sanctions in strict accordance with the State laws and regulations.

He also advised Uber’s users to take caution as the sanction when in place will equally affect their operations.