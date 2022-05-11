Lagos Govt. to refund intending hajj pilgrims’ payments after fee hike

Following the recent increment of Hajj fares from N1.3 million to N2.6 million by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the Lagos State Government through its Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, (LSMPWB) has concluded plans to refund Hajj fares paid by intending pilgrims since 2019.

It disclosed that intending pilgrims that would be refunded were those who had already paid the initial deposit of N1.3 million since 2019 and those who were exempted by the 65 years age limit as prescribed by the Saudi Arabian authority.

The Government stated that the decision was made due to its inability to interfere during the negotiation on-increment by Saudi Arabia’s authority and since intending pilgrims were desirous of getting back their money since the increment.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, on Wednesday, through a statement released by the Board Secretary, AbdulHakeem Kosoko, noted the present situation regarding the increment was beyond the control of the State Government and that refunding intending pilgrims’ funds was a way to manage the situation.

He further noted that intending pilgrims had lamented over the sudden hike which dashed their hopes of traveling for Hajj as a result of the time allocated for them to balance up.

According to the statement: “All interested intending pilgrims are requested to write a letter of refund addressed to the Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and submit same between Tuesday, 10th, and Friday, 13th May 2022, for processing”.

