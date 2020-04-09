Lagos Govt. to re-order 2020 budget, reveals post-coronavirus economic palliatives

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After observing the adverse effect coronavirus outbreak has left on Lagos State economy, the government has disclosed plans of reordering the N1.17 trillion budget for 2020, to channel funds into ventures that will generate quick employment and resources for Lagosians.

The State Government added that other economic strategies would be introduced to boost the economy after coronavirus cases subside in Lagos.

This was disclosed at a media briefing, which was held at the JTT Park in Alausa, which was organised on Thursday by the State government to enable Commissioners directly involved in the intervention programmes of Lagos State government provide updates on the activities aimed at reducing the effects of the pandemic on the populace.

Speaking at an Inter-ministerial Briefing to update the media about palliatives by the government, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, said the ravaging pandemic had slowed down the growth of the State’s economy, shut down industrial production and distorted the supply chain of essential items, thereby heightening the fear of food insecurity among residents.

Egube said: “We have started to put together post-COVID-19 response and stimulation plan to ensure our business continuity plan is riding after Coronavirus. We are going to look at the enterprise; that is, Small and Medium Scale businesses that have the capacity to generate quick revenue and employment. All these economic stimulus packages will be rolled out when we have clarity on the slowdown of the spread of Coronavirus in the State”.

“We will be looking at the construction sector and agriculture, empowering of people with vocational knowledge and skills. We believe these investments will stimulate growth and set the economy of the State on a powerful rebound for more prosperity”, he added.

While pointing out that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had reinforced the need to draw up the database of people living in the State, Egube advised residents to enrol with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) to enable the government update its database of residents for emergency planning and budgeting.