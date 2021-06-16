Lagos Govt. to pull down structures under high-tension cables, others

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has disclosed that plans have been concluded to begin removal of structures, residential buildings, shops, shanties among others erected under powerlines, particularly high tension cables and those built on pipelines across the state.

The agency added that developments on pipelines, under high-tension cables in Lagos are in deviance to the state’s Physical Planning Law and that such structures remain illegal and would not be allowed to stand in protecting residents from avoidable loss of lives.

LABSCA General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, said that such developments if left unchecked, pose huge threat to residents of the state, distorts the aesthetics of the area, and also threatens the security architecture of the area due to other illegal activities under the power lines.

Speaking after he led the agency’s team to serve abatement notices on structures illegally erected under high tension in Peace Estate at Gbagada, Oki said that move was aimed at halting further development of illegal structures under the powerlines within the state.

He explained that the enforcement initiative to all buildings under powerlines was a testament to the agency’s assiduous enforcement protocols across all strata of built environment in the state.

“The Building Planning Law being enforced by LASBCA does not limit our operations to only removal of distressed, non-conforming and haphazard buildings but also cover shanties and structures under powerlines,” Oki said,

According to him, the agency, following reports from concerned citizens of the state over erection of structures under powerlines and its attendant health hazard to the good people of the State, the Agency will swing into action in no time to remove all illegal structures on the pipelines, under powerlines in the interest of public health and safety of Lagosians.

He, however, urged all residents of the state to continue to abide by the provisions of the Lagos State Building Planning Plan in order to achieve the developmental plans of government for the entire State.

“The Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law prohibit building under the centerline of overhead electricity cables and should ensure that there should be a reasonable amount of distance between a property and high tension wire.

“This exercise is just to ensure a sustainable, organized, and livable environment for the citizens of the State. The State has zero tolerance for all structures and properties built under high tension cables,” he added.

During the exercise, not less than 50 structures were issued abatement notices with a directive to vacate the place before the commencement of its removal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

