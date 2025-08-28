Lagos Govt. to prosecute motorist after attacking VIO officer

To serve as a deterrent to others who may consider assaulting public officials, the Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to prosecute the motorist who attacked Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) in the Mile 2 area of the state, vowing that the perpetrator will face the full wrath of the law.

The government condemned the attack which occurred while the officers were diligently performing their lawful duties to ensure road safety and compliance in the area.

A viral video had shown a motorist, stripped down to his boxers, alongside others, physically assaulting the VIO officials, after the officers reportedly blocked the motorist’s Sienna bus with their vehicle.

Reacting to the incident on Thursday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, described the act as a direct affront not only to the officers involved but also to the authority and dignity of the Lagos State Government.

According to Osiyemi, VIO officials are legally empowered agents of the State, entrusted with the critical responsibility of safeguarding lives through the enforcement of road safety regulations.

The commissioner further reaffirmed the state’s zero-tolerance policy on assaults against its officers, adding that anyone found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He said, “The Ministry of Transportation has received with profound indignation the reports of the grievous incident at Mile 2, where Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) were viciously assaulted while executing their lawful mandate.

“To raise a hand against them is to undermine the rule of law, subvert public order, and desecrate the very institutions established to protect society.

“The Ministry declares in the strongest possible terms that this descent into lawlessness will not be tolerated. The perpetrators of this disgraceful attack will be relentlessly pursued, apprehended, and subjected to the full sanctions of the law.

“Thankfully, the injured officers are responding to treatment. However, this does not in any way diminish the gravity of the assault or the firm resolve of the government to bring the culprits to justice.

“We stand in unwavering solidarity with the injured officers and reassure all personnel of our absolute commitment to their safety and dignity. The Ministry will not relent in its duty to protect those who serve. Nor will it allow criminal elements to intimidate or obstruct the lawful work of the government.