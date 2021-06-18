Lagos Govt. to prosecute Lagosians vandalising public facilities across business districts

The Lagos State Government has said that anyone caught vandalising iron barriers, railings and other government road infrastructures across Central Business Districts (CBDs) would be prosecuted in accordance with the state laws.

It added that strict surveillance would be embarked upon across the districts to ensure that anyone found engaging in vandalism of public assets would be made to face full wrath of the law.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on CBD, Olugbenga Oyerinde, disclosed the plans while supervising the erection of iron barriers and railings on the final stretch of both sides from Tinubu to Idumota in the Lagos Island business district.

Oyerinde, who decried impacts of the vandals’ actions on government revenues, mandated business owners, traders, and residents to be vigilant and security conscious, saying do not allow anyone to remove public facilities within your premises.

“I must warn all vandals and thieves carting away iron railings and other road infrastructure to beware of further action as strict surveillance will be ensured and anyone caught in this despicable act will face the full wrath of the law”, he added.

The Special Adviser noted that the iron barriers were erected to prevent traders from extending their activities onto the roads and streets, as well as prevent trading on walkways and drainage alignments within the business districts.

He observed that the traffic situation within the area after the erection of the iron barriers has improved tremendously as vehicles and shoppers now move freely without hindrances from wares displayed on road setbacks.

While advising owners of businesses and shops to guard the newly erected iron railings and other government infrastructure within their business premises, the Special Adviser cautioned shop owners to avoid sabotaging the project by displaying their wares beyond specified points.

He disclosed that the first phase of the iron barriers covering about 1.96km on both sides from Tinubu Square to Idumota has been completed and plans are ongoing to erect similar barriers in other major streets and markets within the Lagos Island Business District as part of its renewed efforts to curb the menace of street trading and its attendant effects on vehicular and human traffic within the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

