The Lagos State Government has disclosed that all residents of the state participating at the 2021 lesser hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia will be mandated to proceed on a seven-day compulsory self isolation to prevent community transmission of coronavirus across the state.

It added that the move was to ascertain that the pilgrims, who had been in Saudi Arabia for over two weeks, have not contracted the virus while performing the religious rites in the country.

The commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed the move on Wednesday at a press briefing held at the ministry in Ikeja, said that though the country has a better COVID-19 preventive measures, but Lagos cannot bend the rule for anyone as the third wave knocks on the door.

DETAILS LATER

