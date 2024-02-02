The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the state government has concluded plans to investigate circumstances which resulted to the fire disaster that razed the Household of David Church in Ikeja, the State capital.

Sanwo-Olu made the declaration barely 24 hours after the tire disaster that engulfed the church auditorium at 7 Surulere Industrial Road, off Adeniyi Jones, Ogba-Ikeja,

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, disclosed this on Thursday during a visit to the fire disaster scene, to ascertain the extent of damage done by the inferno.

He noted that the primary objective of the visit was to assess the extent of damage and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the Fire.

He assured that a comprehensive inquiry into the unfortunate incident would be conducted by a committee of stakeholders, including church representatives, under the guidance of the State Fire and Rescue Service.

According to him, this collaborative effort aims to prevent similar incidents in the future within the state.

During the meeting which was also attended by Margaret Adeseye, Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the church’s Assistant Pastor, Damola Adesina, provided essential information to support the government’s mission, expressing the church’s willingness to collaborate.

Adeseye, meanwhile, highlighted challenges faced by Alausa and Ikeja Fire Crews due to combustible materials within the church, resulting in a rapid and intense spread of the fire. She reassured the church of the agency’s commitment to identifying the root cause and implementing preventive measures across the state.

According to her, It is noteworthy that the fire, originating from the church auditorium’s ceiling, was successfully contained within the premises, effectively safeguarding adjacent properties. The Lagos State Government remains steadfast in its dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens and places of worship.