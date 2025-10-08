Lagos Govt. to expand boat fleet with 78 electric ferries

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to deploy 78 high-capacity electric ferries to boost passenger capacity and enhance efficiency across new and existing waterways corridors in the state.

The ferries, along with the digital ticketing systems, intelligent terminals, and safety innovations, will be deployed under the Omi Eko Project by the government through the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA).

According to the state government, the project, set to be unveiled on Friday, will significantly reduce travel times on waterways and establish a reliable, modern transportation option for millions of Lagosians.

Confirming the development on Wednesday through a statement made available to The Guild by the LASWA media department, the agency added that the unveiling ceremony would be held at the Five Cowries Terminal in Falomo, Ikoyi axis of the state.

According to the statement, “This event marks a pivotal milestone in the state’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, cutting-edge water transportation, and smart city innovation.

“The launch will draw distinguished government officials, development partners, key stakeholders, community leaders, and the press to witness the debut of this transformative initiative.

“Scheduled to start at 10:00 AM, the event will feature appearances by dignitaries, compelling keynote speeches, a virtual overview of the Omi Eko Project, and the ceremonial unveiling by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“The Omi Eko Project is poised to revolutionize Lagos’s water transportation landscape by integrating innovative technology, strengthening terminal infrastructure, and championing environmental sustainability”.