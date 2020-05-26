Lagos Govt. to expand Berger-Agege road, targets existing projects completion

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Apparently the clamour of resident in Berger axis of Lagos for a better and improve road has been heard by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, following the administration’s planned expansion of the Agege-Berger road to reduce travel time in the state.

Also, residents’ fear of abandoning ongoing projects inherited by the administration especially from the immediate past governor, Akinwumi Ambode, has also been doused with the present administration assuring that all uncompleted projects would be finished to improve Lagosians standard of living.

The administration plans and assurance were revealed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructures, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, on a virtual dialogue, CovInspiration, organised by Special representatives to United Nations (UN) and British Council Global Changemaker, Dayo Israel, organised to celebrate the first year anniversary of the present administration.

Adeyoye, who hinted that her wish was for motorists and commuters to often enjoy a drastic reduction in travel time, stated that while new projects would be introduced by the present administration, existing projects would not be left unattended.

She noted that one of the major projects inherited by the administration and that would be completed is the Agege Pen-Cinema flyover bridge which was designed to reduce travel time for residents of Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege and Alimosho Local Government.

According to her, we realised that after completing the bridge, there is a gap that will be created and that is why we have decided that the Agege-Berger road should be expanded to reduce traffic within the axis.

The Special Adviser hinted that one of the major facilities that would accompany the expansion works is provision of a dedicated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane to move hundreds of Lagos residents possibly coming from other states that might have alighted at Berger bus stop to link their community with ease

“This will afford the people the opportunity to connect Agege and Abule-Egba from Berger axis of the state. That is what we have slated for next year. We have started working on the design as I speak and I am sure that by the end of the fourth quarter, we will be done with all the designs and cost of the road ahead of next year’s budget”, Adeyoye added.

The Special Adviser, however, while reacting to allegations that Chinese Civil Engineer Construction Company (CCECC) was not proactive and often abandon some location for the other, hinted that whenever contractors in the state adopt the strategy, there were challenges with Right Of Way (ROW).

Adeyoye, who disclosed her involvement in the 10-lane Lagos-Badagry Expressway project currently handled by CCECC at inception, said that to achieve the target set for them by government, the contractor adopted the strategy to ensure construction work is extended to Lagos State University (LASU) entrance before the end of the year.

“Whenever you see that CCECC leaves any portion of the road to another location, there is an impediment to the smooth work at that location, and often times it concerns the Right Of Way (ROW) and rather than wait, the contractor leaves for another location to fast-track completion of the project. And at the Ojo Cantonment end of Lagos-Badagry Expressway, we have such an issue there.

“So the military has to hand over some portion of the right of way in their possession to the state government for the contractor to finish its work within that location. Once that is done, I can assure you that the contractor will move back to that end of the road and will complete work there”.

The Special Adviser further disclosed that Ijedodo road, which was said to have been abandoned for some years, has been awarded by the state government and that it would be handled by Messers Oceanic.