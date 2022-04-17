Lagos Govt. to establish 38 more schools before September

As a measure to boost the standard of education across Lagos, the State Government has disclosed that 38 additional Comprehensive Schools will be established before September, increasing the number to 50.

Aside from the infrastructures, the government hinted that plans have been concluded to send teachers to Finland for training in other to improve their ability to better impact knowledge on the children.

The Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, disclosed these while sensitizing stakeholders in the sector on the newly introduced Comprehensive School Programme, held at the Secretariat, Ikeja.

Adefisayo stated that the additional schools when completed would boost plans of the programme which was to reduce the rate of dropout across the state.

According to her, some students are disconnected from the usual academic curriculum but prefer to learn various skills and this is what this system is set to address.

She emphasised that this programme would give this set of students equal opportunities to explore their interests and train them to master what they plan to achieve.

While explaining to stakeholders on importance of integrating a comprehensive school programme into the school curriculum, the commissioner disclosed that three out of 10 students admitted into JS1 make it to SS3, while only one student will eventually excel at the transition examination.

Arguing that this development had often resulted in an increase in student dropouts in Lagos, she noted that this and others were part of the reasons the government had been partnering with experts abroad that could help contribute to education development within the state.

The Commissioner said: “The State Government has established partnership with private and International institutions for training, internship opportunities and employment prospects for the students.

“An MOU was recently signed by the Lagos State Government and City of Tampere in Finland. Already plans are on-going for some of the teachers to travel to Finland to understudy a similar system that operates in that country”, she added.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary for the ministry, Abayomi Abolaji, canvassed for the commitment of stakeholders for successful implementation of the programme.

He noted that the State Government has equipped the pilot schools with the various infrastructure needed to actualize the newly established programme.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that the Lagos State Comprehensive School Programme has broad subject categories which include skills training in Agriculture, Tech& Digital Skills, Beauty and Events, Building & Construction, Media &Entertainment, Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Marketing& Sales, Digital Literacy.

