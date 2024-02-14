The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to train pressmen on effective investigation and reportage of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the state.

It said that the non- residential training would be conducted by its agency, Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), for the journalist, in order to expose issues within their communities.

The Coordinator, DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this yesterday through a short statement made available to newsmen on the plan for the media.

Vivour-Adeniyi noted that before this training, other community stakeholders have been trained, a strategy that has increased awareness among Lagosians.

According to the statement, the training is designed to create awareness on the existence of the relevant structures in place to address Sexual and Gender Based Violence in the State;

“Also, to discuss SGBV from a holistic perspective; (discussion of relevant laws and the psychological impact of SGBV.

“To further train correspondents on best practices for production and presentation/reportage of Domestic and Sexual Violence related issues in the State”.