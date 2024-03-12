Lagos Govt. to engage clubs, event centres, others over transport safety

As a measure to reduce travel time across Lagos metropolis, the State Government has concluded plans to engage owners of event centres, clubs and places of gathering on transportation safety around their premises.

The stakeholders parley is expected to expose owners of event centres, clubs and places of gathering traffic management and control, to prevent their business from having negative impact on other road in the state.

Office of the Special Adviser on Transportation in collaboration with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Lagos State Safety Commission would be engaging the stakeholders on Wednesday, 13th of March, 2024 at L.C.C.I Conference and Exhibition Centre, Ikeja by 10am.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Transportation, Sola Giwa, disclosed this on Tuesday through a statement made available to newsmen by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq.

Giwa stressed that traffic management and control has become a major concern for the Government as a result of loss of man hours due to traffic created during events in the State.

He stated that there is a pressing need to address the challenges surrounding traffic management around event centres, clubs and places of gathering within the State.

According to the Special Adviser “we aim to collaboratively formulate measures that will ensure smooth and efficient management of traffic, while also minimizing inconveniences for road users”

Identified agenda items at the parley to includes; presentation of existing challenges in traffic management around event centres and places of gathering, Discussions on the proposed rules and guidelines for engaging LASTMA prior to event and Training programmes by LASTMA for designated staff of event centres on effective traffic management.