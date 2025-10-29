Lagos Govt. to employ 1,400 KAI officers

Determined to sustain the hygiene standard in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the employment of 1,400 young residents into the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI).

The move, according to the state government, is designed to boost the agency’s manpower in enforcing the sanitation law across Lagos State.

Announcing the planned employment, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, said that the governor made this approval in accordance with his THEMES plus agenda.

Wahab, who disclosed this on Wednesday through a statement made available through his official social media handle, explained that the move is targeted at strengthening enforcement and supporting the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in maintaining cleaner, healthier, and more orderly public spaces across Lagos.

The commissioner stressed that the recruits will boost LAGESC’s capacity to monitor Lagosians’ compliance with environmental laws in the state.

Wahab added that the recruits will assist the government in preventing indiscriminate waste disposal, discourage residents from trading on road setbacks, and other restricted areas.

According to him, these recruits will ensure proper waste management practices in every part of the state.

“With this expansion, we are reinforcing our commitment to a cleaner and greater Lagos that prioritizes public health, safety, and environmental sustainability”, the commissioner added