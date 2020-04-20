Lagos Govt. to distribute 1m face masks, enforce public place usage
By Monsuru Olowoopejo
The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to enforce use of face masks in public places, as a strategy to flatten the coronavirus pandemic curve in the state.
it added that over one million face masks would be distributed to residents beginning from next week to curtail community transmission in the state.
Disclosing the plan on Monday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at a press briefing in Marina, stated that the one million face mask has been commissioned to local tailors in the state.
According to him, over a million has been commissioned to tailors and will be distributed during the week. Though we cannot distribute to everyone.
“This, however, does not mean that everyone should rush out to buy the medical-grade masks, as these should be reserved solely for our health workers on the frontlines of the battle. For everyone, asides the health workers, the locally made non-medical grade masks will suffice.
“After the distribution, its usage by residents in public places may be made compulsory from next week. Its important we do not panic.
“At this time, dear Lagosians, the most appropriate response from all of us as a State is not to panic; but to strengthen our resolve to continue to obey all the directives around physical distancing, respiratory hygiene, and staying at home.
“That is what is expected of us at this time, and what we must do. It is not easy, but it is a necessary sacrifice, and the only way we can halt this pandemic and guarantee a speedy return to normalcy”, he added.
