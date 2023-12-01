Lagos Govt, to dismiss, demotes 11 erring LASTMA officers

No fewer than 11 officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be dismiss, demote and force to embark on retirement after they were found to have contravened the ethics of their profession while controlling traffic on major roads across the state.

The 11 officers and one other were made to appear before the State’s Disciplinary Panel for various offenses bothering on corrupt practices and absenteeism in line with the extant laws stipulated under the Lagos State Civil Service.

While the panel consisting of three Permanent Secretaries was adjudicating allegations levelled against the 12 officers, it discovered that there was no prove showing that one of the suspects was involved in the act and was exornerated immediately.

Meanwhile, the panel forwarded its recommendations on the 11 LASTMA officers to the State Civil Service Commission for ratification in line with the Public Service Rules.

The Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the development through a statement released on Friday by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq.

Bakare-Oki disclosed that the panel recommended various punishment ranging from dismissal, reduction in rank and Immediate termination of appointment from the State Public Service.

The Acting LASTMA boss who was equally part of disciplinary panel confirmed that while 11 Officers were found guilty of corrupt practices levied against them, only one officer was exornerated inside the report presented to the commission by the panel.

Bakare-Oki who read ‘Riot Acts’ to all Comptrollers, Commanders and Zebras of the Agency maintained that stiff and severe punishment would continued to be meted on corrupt Officers and men in his efforts to weed the agency of few bad elements tarnishing its image.

“We hereby call on residents especially motoring public to support the Agency in the on-going restructuring by promptly reporting any errant Officers via any of the Agency’s complaints hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503, 08129928515 & 08129928597) with proof of evidence”

The General Manager hereby warned all Officers of the Agency to always carry out their duties without fear or favour in accordance with the stipulated laws guiding the authority as any operative caught in the process of bringing the Agency or the Government into disrepute shall equally face the consequence

While commending Lastma Officials for their dedication, dutifulness, diligence and professionalism, Bakare Oki however, warned the motoring public to stop inducing traffic personnel with bribes in order to avoid been prosecuted as the law frowned on both the ‘giver and the receiver’.

