Lagos Govt. to deploy drone for traffic management

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed plans to deploy drone surveillance technology as part of a broader upgrade to the state’s traffic management system, aimed at boosting efficiency, safety, and real-time response across the metropolis.

The decision comes in response to increasing traffic challenges driven by rapid urban population growth, rising vehicle numbers, and the need for faster incident detection.

According to the governor, integrating drone surveillance into existing smart mobility systems will support quicker identification of road incidents, enhance commuter experience, and strengthen enforcement of traffic regulations in Africa’s most populous city.

Sanwo-Olu announced the plan on Tuesday, during his keynote address at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), held at Eko Hotel and Suites.

Reflecting on the agency’s journey since its establishment in 2000 by then-Governor Bola Tinubu to restore order on Lagos roads amid chronic gridlock and rising accident rates, the governor said the deployment of drones, alongside artificial intelligence and Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), would further enhance traffic surveillance, emergency response, and regulation.

“The LASTMA of tomorrow will be a technologically empowered agency, equipped to tackle the complex challenges of 21st-century urban mobility. We are investing in intelligent transportation systems powered by artificial intelligence, automated number plate recognition, and soon, drone surveillance to enhance traffic management and incident response,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, noted that the drone initiative is part of a broader 20-year strategic blueprint designed to meet the evolving demands of Lagos’s traffic ecosystem and improve mobility across the state.

During the event, he stressed that efficient traffic flow has direct economic implications, from reducing commute time to boosting business productivity and competitiveness.

“Every minute saved on daily commutes translates into substantial productivity gains across our economy. By reducing congestion, we do more than ease the frustrations of daily travel; we directly enhance business output, streamline supply chains, and strengthen our commercial ecosystem,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu praised LASTMA’s transformation from a basic traffic control unit relying on whistles and hand signals to a modern agency equipped with real-time surveillance, digital communications, and a fully digitized command center.

He also highlighted the role of Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM, established in 2012, in complementing LASTMA’s mission.

The station, he said, provides real-time traffic updates every 10 minutes, broadcasts safety advisories, and runs public education campaigns—using both live camera feeds and on-ground officer reports.

“This integration not only boosts LASTMA’s operational efficiency but also enhances public engagement and compliance,” the governor noted.

He acknowledged the importance of inter-agency collaboration, commending the support from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), LASEMA, and the Nigeria Police, as well as the impact of campaigns like “Drive Safely, Stay Alive” in promoting better road use behavior.

Sanwo-Olu used the occasion to express deep gratitude to the men and women of LASTMA, whom he described as “the thin yellow line standing between order and chaos” on Lagos roads.

He promised continued investment in the training and welfare of over 4,000 officers deployed strategically across Lagos to ensure smooth traffic flow, emergency response, and law enforcement.

Sanwo-Olu also honored the memory of officers who died in the line of duty, describing them as heroes whose sacrifices would not be forgotten.

“To the families of these fallen heroes, we owe a debt that can never be fully repaid. Their legacy will forever inspire us,” he said.

Looking ahead, the governor called for greater cooperation from residents, transport unions, and the business community to ensure full compliance with traffic laws and support for reforms.

“I envision a Lagos where traffic congestion is a thing of the past, movement is safe and efficient, and multiple transport options serve all residents. Together, we will make Lagos the model for urban mobility in Africa,” he said.