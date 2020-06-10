Lagos Govt. to deny contractors completion certificate over poorly executed projects

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, who led top management of the Ministry on inspection of some on-going road construction work, emphasized that the funds expended on the projects were taxes collected from residents and there is need for quality jobs and total adherence to project guidelines. Adeyoye stated that this was the reason the government placed a premium on project inspection which was basically to access the quality of work done, stage of completion, and materials used by the contractors handling the project for the state.

She said: “As the process of reopening the economy take shape after Covid-19 lockdown, and we decided to embark on a tour of ongoing road projects across the State, in order to ensure quality control and standards in the delivery of all our projects”.

The commissioner added that “the government will not issue a certificate of completion on any road projects not done to the required standard and scope of the projects”.

She stated that the present administration has set a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all construction projects and that the state engineers have been empowered to monitor and ensure the quality of work done by contractors were in conformity with international standard.

“Quality assurance is the hallmark of this administration. We cannot afford to compromise standards in all projects as all these projects are being financed through taxpayers’ money. The only way to compensate them is to ensure they have value for their money”.

The Special Adviser who observed that extensive works were ongoing on Ijede and Agric-Ishawo roads when the team visited the construction sites, also said some of the observations noticed by the team on some of the projects have been communicated to the contractors for immediate correction.

While emphasizing the need for quality jobs and total adherence to project guidelines, the Special Adviser directed contractors to effect corrections as identified by the team and instructed site engineers to ensure contract specifications are met.

The commissioner added that the tour will be extended to other parts of the State where road projects are ongoing, assuring Lagosians that government is determined to ensure these projects are delivered according to schedule.