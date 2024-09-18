Lagos Govt. to demolish distressed Police barrack buildings

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to pull down distressed buildings inside Mopol 20 barracks in Ikeja, to prevent loss of lives and property in the state.



It stated that the distressed buildings posed major threats to the lives and property of the occupants if they were not evacuated immediately.



As gathered, the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved the removal of the buildings after they failed Structural Stability Tests, an examination conducted on buildings to ascertain if they are habitable.





The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this through a statement made available to newsman on Wednesday.





Oke-Osanyintolu stated that the agency’s assessment revealed that the building and adjacent structures were in precarious conditions and must be evacuated immediately to avoid disaster.



While noting that the Sanwo-Olu administration prioritizes public safety, the LASEMA boss stressed that the measures aimed to avert future disasters.



He, meanwhile, advised residents within the community to remain calm and refrain from spreading misleading information on social media.



According to the statement, “The agency dispatched a response team to the location and the findings indicate that the building and those adjacent must be evacuated with an immediate effect.



“We are conducting a response plan which comprises of assessment, safe and orderly evacuation and controlled demolition.



“Under the watchful eye of the Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, we will be carrying out this preemptive demolition action due to the precarious condition of the building and possible secondary incident that could occur if left unmanaged.



“Members of the public within the vicinity are to refrain from panicking or circulating misleading information via social media”.



The planned demolition came barely two months after the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the police were carrying out a comprehensive renovation of some police barracks in the state.



He noted that the renovation would be carried out in partnership with the state government.