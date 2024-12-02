Lagos Govt. to close V.I road ahead Youth Christmas parade

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to close and divert traffic on Ajose Adeogun Street in the Victoria Island axis on Sunday, December 8th, for the Christmas Youth Parade.



The road closure, expected to last nine hours for the Christmas celebration, will begin at 6:00 AM and end at 3:00 PM.

This announcement was made by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, via his official social media handle on Monday.



According to Osiyemi the Christmas Parade is a key part of the state’s efforts to celebrate and honor the youth, marking the holiday season with events that promote unity, joy, and community spirit.



To ease movement during this period, the commissioner has appealed to the public to be patient and follow the designated alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize inconvenience.



He further assured that officers from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be deployed to manage traffic and ensure a seamless flow once the event concludes.



“LASTMA officers will be on duty to maintain traffic flow and ensure the safety of motorists. Road users are implored to be patient, as this road diversion is part of the traffic management plans for the 2024 Youth Christmas Parade on Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island,” he said.



While providing alternative routes for road users heading to Eko Hotel Roundabout from VCP Hotel, Osiyemi explained that traffic will be diverted to Jubril Martins Street, with a right turn onto Muri Okunola Street, then continuing through Ligali Ayorinde Street, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, and Tokunbo Ademola Street to reach their destinations.



Similarly, traffic from Ligali Ayorinde Street heading to Eko Hotel Roundabout will be redirected via Bishop Aboyade Cole Street to connect with Adetokunbo Ademola Street, allowing motorists to proceed to their destinations.



Motorists heading toward Ajose Adeogun Street from Eko Hotel Roundabout are advised to divert to Adetokunbo Ademola Street, turn right onto Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, and then link Muri Okunola Street. From there, they can continue through Jubril Martins Street to reach Ajose Adeogun Street and their destinations.