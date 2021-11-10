Lagos Govt. to close more dumpsites temporarily for rehabilitation

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to close additional dumpsites temporarily and carry out rehabilitation works on the facilities, just as it reopened Olusosun Landfill after a 48-hour shutdown for completion of repair works.

It hinted that another dumpsite to urgently undergo rehabilitation works was the Solous landfill in Igando axis of Alimosho Local Government, saying this will be shut down in another couple of days for same maintenance work.

Announcing the plans on Wednesday after reopening Olusosun, the Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, said the temporary closure of the landfills would prepare them for the anticipated increase in waste disposal activities during the forthcoming Yuletide festivities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

