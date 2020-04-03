Lagos Govt. to build 1000-bed coronavirus isolation centers

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it will create an additional 1000-bed space in six isolation centers scattered within the state next month in preparation for a possible surge in the number of residents that could contract the disease.

According to the government, temporary tents at Onikan Stadium and Gbagada General Hospital have also been established to serve as temporary isolation facilities adding that they will be due for opening next week

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Friday while updating pressmen on efforts of the State government in containing the spread of the virus.

Abayomi explained that the 1000-bed space will be established in six isolation centers across the state to support the already completed facilities in an event of an exponential increase in the spread of the virus.

Answering the question on whether the State is adequately prepared to manage new cases, Abayomi explained that the state has adequate stock of personal protection equipment to manage the cases noting that the Infectious Disease Hospital has 70% of its bed-space available.

He observed that the isolation centers in Onikan Stadium and Gbagada General Hospital will provide additional 300-bed space.

‘’We have enough facilities to manage the situation. We also have enough Personal Protection Equipment in stock for our health workers. Presently, we are still operating from the Mainland Hospital where we still have 70% of our bed spaces available. Our isolation centers in Onikan Stadium and Gbagada Hospital will be opened next week, we believe this will provide additional 300-bed spaces and we are also considering establishing six more centers in the next one month depending on the rate of infection’’. He said

Abayomi stated that the State has commenced training of volunteer health care professionals who are going to be deployed to the newly established isolation centers to complement the efforts of the frontline health workers.

He stated that this is necessary to avoid the devastating effect of the spread of the virus as seen in other countries of the world adding that the training will equip them with basic information about the virus and ways to avoid been infected in the cause of discharging their duties.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the State, Gbenga Omotosho urged members of the public to adhere strictly to the tips and measures given by the State government to contain the spread of the disease as well as avoiding the spread of fake news.

“This time is not a time for frivolities. I urge citizens to take responsibility not to compound the situation by spreading fake news”, he added.

Omotosho explained that the state government is currently embarking on sensitization and enlightenment campaigns across the state with a view to educating members of the public on the coronavirus.