Lagos Govt to bring back monthly sanitation after 9yrs suspension

Determined to ensure Lagosians adhere strictly to the hygiene standards that befits Lagos megacity status, the State Government has announced plans to reintroduce the suspended monthly environmental sanitation exercise across the state.

Aside from ensuring a cleaner Lagos, the government noted that the move would promote safer, and flood-free metropolis considering that the number of days the state will experience rainfall in 2025 has increased.

The move came barely nine years after ex-Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, cancelled the sanitation exercise, which was often held between 7am and 10am on the last Saturday of every month.

During the cancellation, the Ambode’s administration explained that considering the status of Lagos as a megacity, it was no longer appropriate to restrict movement for three hours.

But years after the cancellation, the sanitation standards had relapsed with many Lagosians contravening the law and not participating in activities that aids hygiene within their community.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known on Sunday during an inspection tour of Idi-Araba, Orile Iganmu, and Alaba Rago in Ojo Local Government Area.

Wahab emphasised the importance of making sanitation a daily culture, stating that the return of the monthly exercise is currently under consideration at the State Executive Council level.

“Lagos is strongly considering reintroducing the monthly environmental sanitation exercise. Once approved by EXCO, the Governor will officially announce the re-launch. It’s long overdue,” Wahab said.

As part of preparations for the upcoming Sallah festival, Wahab declared zero tolerance for the sale of rams and other livestock on highways, warning that violators would face sanctions under the state’s environmental laws.

“Livestock sellers must operate only within designated markets. Trading on highways is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he warned.

The commissioner also revealed intelligence reports linking a syndicate to illegal waste dumping and cart-pushing activities around Idi-Araba.

“Cart-pushing is banned in Lagos. There is a law against it. We have intensified enforcement and will continue to crack down on these activities,” Wahab noted.

He identified an abandoned dumpsite in Idi-Araba still in use by cart pushers, describing it as a serious environmental concern that would be addressed. Similarly, illegal trading under the Daleko Bridge would be halted.

At Alaba Rago Market, Wahab warned traders occupying road medians and drainages to relocate their activities into the market or risk market closure.

“They have turned the median into a dumpsite and extended trading onto the roads. We’ve given them till Monday evening to comply. If they don’t, the market will be sealed,” he said.

He added that the market leadership has pledged to rectify the infractions, but the state government will act if compliance is not achieved.

In Orile-Iganmu, Wahab directed the immediate deployment of swamp buggies to clear the blocked Iganmu Channel, which was clogged due to indiscriminate waste disposal, hampering stormwater flow.

Wahab noted that over 100 LAWMA trucks have been deployed across the state to support areas where PSP operators are underperforming.

“We’re intervening where necessary, but residents must take ownership of infrastructure and stop illegal waste disposal,” he stressed.

He urged residents to bag waste properly at home, avoid dumping on road medians or drainage channels, and patronize licensed PSP operators.