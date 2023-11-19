Report on Interest
MetroNews

Lagos Govt. to arraign young man over firefighters assault

By News desk

By The Guild

The Lagos State Government through its Fire and Rescue Service has concluded plans to drag a young man before court for assaulting firefighters on duty.

It stated that the suspect (name withheld) allegedly attacked the firefighter while trying to put out an inferno in Ikotun, Alimosho Local Government Area of the state

The state government disclosed this on Sunday through a statement released on the agency’s social media handle.

According to the statement read, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is set to prosecute a male adult at the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Court, Safety Arena, Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos on Monday, November 20, 2023 for assaulting firefighters engaged in statutory duty.

“The incident occurred on Monday, October 1, 2023, at 167 Egbe Road, Cele Egbe, Ikotun, Lagos, where the accused allegedly attacked firefighters responding to a fire incident.

“The accused claimed the firefighters obstructed his tricycle/motorcycle park operations, leading to a confrontation.

“Following the altercation, State Task Force officials pursued and apprehended the accused last Thursday, and he is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow.”

