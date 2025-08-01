Lagos Govt. to arraign man for beating wife after childbirth

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to arraign the man arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife just four days after she gave birth, following a report received from concerned residents regarding the case of domestic violence.

The suspect’s arraignment will be carried out through the efforts of the state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), which disclosed that it intervened immediately after receiving the assault report.

Earlier, the DSVA Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, stated that the agency had intervened in the matter and would be taking legal steps against the perpetrator.

Vivour-Adeniyi, who noted that the state has zero tolerance for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, revealed that the survivor is currently receiving medical attention.

“We are now on the case, as the survivor is currently receiving medical attention, and the alleged perpetrator is also currently in police custody. We will share more updates as we progress. Thank you once again! If you see something, say something,” she said.

Corroborating the DSVA boss’s statement, a senior government official told our correspondent on Friday that the postpartum mother is in critical condition.

According to the official, the agency’s field operations officers have visited the hospital where the woman was admitted for treatment.

Explaining further, the official noted that although the survivor was unable to give an account of what transpired between her and husband, necessary information has been gathered against the man.

The source, meanwhile, stated that the perpetrator, who has been remanded at the police station, would be charged to court next week.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, was arrested for beating his wife to a stupor in the presence of her mother and children.

As gathered, the man allegedly assaulted the new mother until she passed out and was rushed to the hospital.

According to an X user, @0m0salewa, the perpetrator and his sister reportedly locked themselves inside the house and refused to open the door for the police, even as the newborn baby cried helplessly outside.

His arrest was later executed after officers broke down the door and took him and his sister into custody.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has urged anyone experiencing or witnessing domestic violence to report to the appropriate authorities or contact the DSVA for immediate intervention.