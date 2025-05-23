Lagos Govt. to arraign five residents disposing waste illegally

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to arraign five individuals apprehended for violating environmental laws, following allegations of dumping waste at unauthorized locations across the state.

The suspects were arrested by officers of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) during an enforcement operation aimed at ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and sensitizing residents on the importance of cleanliness.

Confirming the arrest, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that the suspects—two males and three females, are currently in custody at the LAWMA Taskforce office in Oshodi, where they are being processed by the agency’s legal team pending arraignment in court.

Wahab, on Friday, disclosed that the individuals were apprehended during a late-night enforcement operation in the Abule Egba, Mangoro, and Cement areas along the Abeokuta Expressway.

“On the evening of May 21, 2025, the LAWMA Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team intensified its monitoring efforts in Abule Egba, Mangoro, and Cement areas along the Abeokuta Expressway,” Wahab said.

“As a result of this enforcement exercise, five individuals were caught engaging in illegal waste disposal. They have since been handed over to LAWMA’s legal team at the Oshodi Taskforce office for further legal action,” he added.

The Commissioner urged residents to support the government’s sanitation efforts by patronizing only accredited Private Sector Participation (PSP) waste operators and refraining from indiscriminate dumping.