Lagos Govt. ties building under-construction collapse to inadequate supervision

In a bid to stem the tide of partial and total collapse of buildings under construction across Lagos, the State Government has identified inadequate supervision and attention by owners, site supervisors, and engineers to details while carrying out building projects as part of the major factors contributing to cases of structures caving in before completion.

According to the government, preliminary investigations into why buildings under construction often collapse revealed that most of the propping used during construction works is often not properly placed or in most cases, experiences failure.

To address this, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, has asked site supervisors of buildings under construction across the state to give buildings under them utmost concentration and supervision to ensure none of the construction activities were left undone.

Salako made the appeal following a review of construction activities in different parts of Lagos and the need to bring to barest minimum incidents of building collapse especially buildings under construction.

While underscoring the importance of the proper placement of props, especially at the stage of casting to avoid errors that could ultimately result in collapse, the commissioner urged all site supervisors, owners/developers of construction works, and other relevant built professionals to always pay proper attention to propping and observe the appropriate timing for casting in order to avoid building collapse.

Apart from this, the Commissioner added that a projects board must be properly placed on every site, noting that a typical project board must contain the name of the owner/developers, proposed number of floors and use, names of professionals on-site as well as their addresses and phone numbers.

In a statement released by the Head, Public Affairs for the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Adetayo Akitoye-Asagba, the commissioner maintained that the names of all artisans working on site, including iron benders, welders, bricklayers, carpenters, and others must be provided on demand with their passport photographs appropriately attached.

Salako, who commended officials of LASBCA for efforts being put in place to avert cases of collapsed buildings by promptly removing identified distressed and defective structures across the state said that adequate measures will be taken to ensure that Lagos buildings are safe and habitable for present and future generations.

