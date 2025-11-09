Lagos Govt., three investors sign MoU on waste conversion

The Lagos State Government over the weekend demonstrated its irrevocable commitment to advanced waste conversion by signing three separate Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with various reputable Companies.

It stated that the deal was part of the government determination to move from linear waste management (pick and dump) to conversion of waste to wealth which is more sustainable.

This is as the 11th Lagos International Climate Change Summit climaxed with break out and panel sessions on thematic areas featuring experts.

Addressing the investors and delegates in Victoria Island, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that the new MOUs represent a new vista in the quest of the state to reduce the quantum of waste that finally gets to the various landfill sites.

Wahab explained that the proposition from one of the companies, HAK Waste Limited is to establish a circular beverage container bottle recycling & recovery through a deposit refund system hinged on Extended Producer’s Responsibility mechanism (EPRM).

He added that the new proposal is an investors confidence on the EPRM policy of the state on waste reduction and would also involve the establishment of a packaging circularity ecosystem.

Wahab explained that another of the MOU will bring about a first of its kind establishment of a world class tyre collection and recycling of end-of-life tyres in the state.

He said: “Haggai Logistics Limited – proposes to Build a first of its kind tyre recycling plant, responsible for processing end-of-life tyres via a fully automated Waste Tyre Recycling Factory and deployment of environmentally sound recycling technologies”

The third of the MOU, according to the Commissioner,

is from Mondo 4 Africa, proposing to convert non-recyclable plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable resources through environmentally friendly technology.

He added that the state is determined to continually sensitize the residents to cultivate the habits of waste sorting from the source (home) and always bear in mind that waste is a resource and not a waste.

“We are trying to make people change the culture of seeing waste as a waste but waste as resource. We are also trying to shift their mindset from the practice that have been in use for decades”

He stressed that the government is trying its possible best in addressing these key issues simultaneously for a proper intervention financially and agreed on their price.

He emphasized that what the government is speaking to is proper financing and how to access it constantly as well as speaking to the vulnerabilities of Lagos been a coastal state.

Speaking further on the new MOUs, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin said the new initiative is part of the organisation’s quest to improve the state of the environment in the state.

He explained that State government or LAWMA alone cannot be saddled with the responsibility of managing the quantum of daily generated solid waste in the state, but needs partnership of the private sector to turn waste into a resource and wealth.

In their response, the companies executives expressed their appreciation and willingness to work with the Lagos State Government in order to actualize the waste to wealth initiative of the state

The event was witnessed by the Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi – Akodu; Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji; Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services Engr. Mahamood Adegbite and the Managing Director Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin and his Executive director (finance), Kunle Adebiyi among others.