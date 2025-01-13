Lagos Govt. threatens sanctions for unregistered private schools

As part of measures targeted at boosting the standards of education in Lagos, the State Government has threatened to sanction any unapproved and unregistered private schools operating within the state.

To avoid sanction, the government directed the affected schools to register immediately with the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Tolani Alli-Balogun gave the directive as part of the state government’s efforts to ensure that all educational institutions below tertiary level meet the required standards and provide quality education to learners.

Speaking at the OEQA office in Alausa, Ikeja, the Coordinating Director, OEQA, Remi Abdul, explained that registration is mandatory for all private schools and failure to comply may result in sanctions.

Abdul noted that the rapid growth of private schools in the state necessitates proper registration and documentation to ensure effective monitoring and intervention.

In a statement released by the spokesperson for the agency, Adepeju Adeyemi, the Coordinating Director stated that unregistered private schools could submit their applications for registration starting January 13, 2025, at the OEQA office.

Abdul highlighted the benefits of registration, which include state recognition and intervention, access to technical and financial support, and staying informed about emerging policies and initiatives from both state and federal ministries.

He assured that the Lagos State Government remains committed to ensuring that all learners receive quality education, and the registration of private schools is a crucial step towards achieving this goal.