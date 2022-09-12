Lagos Govt. threatens sanction against health insurance providers violating standards

As a measure to ensure universal healthcare coverage in Lagos, the State Government through its Health Management Agency (LASHMA), has threatened to sanction any of its health insurance providers, Ilera Eko, that run foul of the existing healthcare practices and standards.

It stated that the need for sanctions was to ensure that every healthcare facility that had signed up to be a provider under the scheme, perform as promised to enrollees across the state.

According to the government, LASHMA had been inundated with complaints received from enrollees on healthcare providers’ mode of conduct, particularly acting against promises made by the government to them.

MORE DETAILS SOON

