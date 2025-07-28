Lagos Govt., tech firm inspire youths through AI storytelling competition

As part of efforts to equip young Lagosians achieve their dream in the creative industry, the Lagos State Government through its Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) and a technology firm, Plotweaver, have launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovative storytelling competition for residents between ages 13 – 20.

The competition, according to the partners, is designed to nurture and harness the creative talents of Lagos State’s youth through the art of storytelling.

The Chief Executive Officer for LSFVCB, Adebukola Agbaminoja, who disclosed this during a press conference held in Ikeja, Lagos, stated that the initiative aims to inspire a love for storytelling among the youths in the state.

She noted that the competition ill serve as a platform for young individuals to unleash their imagination and share their distinctive narratives.

According to her, through this collaboration, LSFVCB seeks to cultivate authentic artistic expression among adolescents, empowering them to convey their creativity.

Agbaminoja highlighted the transformative impact of storytelling on young lives, encouraging all eligible youth to take part in the competition and showcase their talents.

She urged parents, guardians, educators, and students to engage in this enriched opportunity during the holiday season for children rather than playing at home.

“The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board is dedicated to promoting and regulating the film and video sector in order to ensure the quality content for audiences while supporting human developmental initiatives within the sector”. Agbaminoja stated.

Storytelling is a means of preserving the rich cultural heritage and building a thriving socio-economic creative economy for the state. She stated

She said this innovation is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Plotweaver and is committed to empowering young storytellers by providing innovative tools for storytelling and content creation.

The Project Lead, Lagos Youth Storytelling Competition, Oteme Oyo, said that plot weavers is the technical story checker to evaluate the stories submitted to ensure that they are culturally relevant and commercially viable.

“This Competition is an opportunity to showcase Artificial Intelligence as a positive technology”, the LSFVCB boss added.

The Chief Partnership Officer at Plotweaver, Olumuyiwa Ojo, said, “The competition is a transformative platform that will not only preserve our cultural heritage but build the creative leaders who will take Nigerian stories from Lagos to the World.