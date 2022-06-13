Lagos Govt. tasks 2022 intending hajj pilgrims on good conduct

The Lagos State Government has tasked all 2022 Hajj intending pilgrims to be of good conduct as they embarked on the spiritual excercise to Saudi Arabia.

It charged the intending pilgrims to be Muslims by practice and of good conduct as they would be representing the country.

The Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, emphasized that Lagos state is always rated first and that they won’t be different as all logistics for the smooth process has been put in place

According to him, all intending pilgrims are ambassadors for the state and country and they should abide by all rules and regulations and focus on the spiritual benefits they stand to gain from the pilgrimage.

Speaking during the one-day seminar and special prayer for year 2022 Hajj intending pilgrims, in Lagos, yesterday, he cautioned them to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and that their visit should foster development and growth.

“l also urge you to pray for God’s mercy, peace, unity and prosperity of the country as it is only in a peaceful atmosphere that there can be development and growth,” he said.

On his part, the Commissioner For Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, noted that due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Saudi Arabian authority reduced the slots allocated to international intending pilgrims of other countries to just one million out of which 43, 000 was allocated to Nigeria.

Elegushi explained that out of the 43,000 allocated to Nigeria, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria shared 1,562 to Lagos state.

“This is grossly inadequate to cater for the over 3,000 backlog of intending pilgrims on our hand since 2020 when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic struck the whole world.

“Aside from the inadequate slots, the Kingdom also increased its Value Added Tax (VAT) from five to 15 per cent and placed taxes on goods and services that were hitherto not in their tax net before.

“This, coupled with the rising exchange rate of the US dollar, affected virtually everything and eventually led to the unavoidable increment in the Hajj fare,” he said

The commissioner further noted that many could not make it as a result of financial incapability and that some who struggled to pay the increment were not accommodated because of the limited space available.

“The situation we found ourselves is a great attestation to the general belief that ‘Hajj is a call by Allah’.

As gathered, the 2022 Hajj would begin on June 14 and 1562 pilgrims are expected to embark on the spiritual exercise from Lagos.

Hajj is said to be one of the five pillars of Islam central to Muslim belief, it is also a spiritual exercise and pilgrimage to Mecca that every Muslim must make at least once in their lifetime if they are able.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

