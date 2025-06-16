Lagos Govt. targets waterfront devt. after partnering international real estate experts

Amidst the ongoing repositioning and transformation of Lagos’ waterfront infrastructure, the State Government has initiated a strategic engagement with FIABCI (International Real Estate Federation) to capitalize on global investment opportunities in the sector, ultimately benefiting the state.

The government, through the Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure Development, stated that it aimed to explore multiple avenues for high-impact collaboration with FIABCI, to ensure that Lagos becomes a destination for real estate investors.

The investment the government is seeking includes attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into priority waterfront projects such as modern jetties, residential waterfront estates, floating hotels, and cruise terminals.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, on the sidelines of the recently concluded 75th FIABCI World Real Estate Congress, held at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

The event, which marked the first time the prestigious global congress was hosted on African soil, brought together over 400 delegates from around the world.

Alebiosu said: “We are looking to leverage FIABCI’s global network of real estate investors and technical partners to drive sustainable infrastructure development along our waterfront corridors”.

He added that one of the key takeaways from the congress is the commitment to sustainability and Blue Economy initiatives, particularly the need to establish a joint taskforce that will integrate Blue Economy principles into Lagos’s coastal development agenda. These principles include environmentally conscious development, marine resource protection, and coastal community upliftment.

He further noted that Lagos stands to gain significantly from hosting the FIABCI congress, not just in terms of exposure, but also through the exchange of ideas, investment leads, and technical expertise.

The Commissioner described the hosting of the congress in Lagos as “a game-changer” for the state’s waterfront ambitions to destination not only for investors also for tourists.

In a related development, Alebiosu announced that the state government is already putting finishing touches to host its own International Waterfront Summit scheduled for July 2025.

The summit, he said, will expand on the conversations held at the FIABCI congress and serve as a follow-up platform for deeper engagement with both local and international stakeholders.

“Our goal is simple,” he concluded. “To develop a world-class waterfront infrastructure in Lagos that supports tourism, transportation, housing, and environmental sustainability, and this partnership with FIABCI gives us a valuable foundation to build on.”

With these developments, Lagos appears poised to become a leading hub for coastal innovation and real estate investment in West Africa.