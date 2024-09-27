Lagos Govt. targets over 1M foreign, local tourists during 2024 Q4

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to introduce new tourism programs that makes the state one of the top-10 global destination for tourism and entertainment, targeting over one million foreign and local tourists visit to the state during 2024 fourth quarter.

The state government noted that the programs being rolled out for both local and foreign tourists, beginning from the fourth quarter of 2024, places special focus on family events that would include children activities across Lagos.

The new program, according to the government, is committed to creating a balance with events that include kid-friendly attractions, family festivals, interactive workshops, and showcasing Lagos cultural heritage through mode that cater for visitors of all ages.

Announcing this program, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, who disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing held at the Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, noted that the government is determined to create experience that make both local and foreign to consider the state as the right location to visit.

Aregbe stated that the move by the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration under its THEMES-plus agenda, is to ensure visitors and residents’ families can fully participate in the city’s dynamic tourism offerings.

“As Lagos positions itself as Africa’s entertainment and tourism capital, it is not just a hub for music, but also for film, visual arts, food experiences, family-friendly events, beach activities, and vibrant nightlife.

“Lagos is not just ready for the world; it is prepared to lead, setting new standards in family-friendly entertainment and tourism that will resonate for years to come.”

Aregbe also highlighted the importance of tourism and entertainment in boosting the local economy.

“We are not competing with our citizens; we are complementing their efforts by providing the necessary logistics and support to help them reach global standards,” he added.

The special adviser explained that the public-private collaboration aims to create a peaceful and safe environment where tourism can thrive, uniting various stakeholders in the entertainment and tourism industries.

He assured Lagosians and visitors that the state government is dedicated to providing a seamless experience at all tourist hubs.

“This exciting lineup is expected to stimulate the hospitality, retail, and entertainment sectors while attracting local and international investors,” he added.