Lagos Govt. targets N5bn sales through Naija brand fair

In a move to boost the state economy and promote Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) through tourism, the Lagos State Government has partnered with Naija Brand Chick (NBC) to organize a 2025 trade fair with a target of N5 billion sales during the period.

According to the government, the fair scheduled to be held at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, between the 11th and 13th of April, is expected to attract 75,000 attendees and feature 200 vendors.

The Special Adviser to the Sanwo-Olu, on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, noted that the three-day event was part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s theme-plus agenda to promote entrepreneurship and economic development.

Aregbe stated that the government is actively involved in ensuring that the trade fair arena will be a place where people from different parts of the world can shop right, shop smart, and save costs.

He said, “The essence of tourism lies in buying, selling, and landscape development while boosting the local economy and fostering cultural exchange. Our administration is particular about job creation, poverty reduction, SMEs growth, and bridging inequality, and we aim to further achieve with initiatives like this.

“This edition is set to be bigger and better, as we have worked tirelessly to refine the experience and maximise impact. Beyond the physical marketplace, we are also introducing an Online Deals Spot to expand accessibility.”

Furthermore, the SA added that the trade fair will be integrated into the programme, including business masterclasses, interactive workshops, and financial inclusion initiatives, providing vendors with access to grants and support.

Beyond business, Aregbe said, there will be guest appearances by influencers and celebrities, cultural and band performances, dance showcases, exciting giveaways, and raffle draws.

According to him, these new features are designed to drive sales and boost visibility for participating brands while hinting that potential buyers should expect discounted shopping opportunities.

The CEO of Naija Brand Chick, Nelly Agbogu, meanwhile, shared her excitement for this year’s edition, highlighting Lagos’ commerce prowess and its role in the success of her trade exhibitions, making strategic marketing solutions easy.

“Lagos provides the perfect landscape for business growth, and this fair is proof that dreams can be actualized with the right support. We are excited to create another groundbreaking event that empowers SMEs and transforms lives. Thanks to the Lagos State Government for its intentional commitment to the growth and development of small businesses” she stated.