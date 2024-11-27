Lagos Govt. targets accidents reduction through safety advocacy in schools

As part of efforts to reduce accidents on the road in Lagos, the State Government has resumed its safety advocacy programme in schools, with the aim to teach students road safety and shape them into responsible citizens and future drivers.



It said the initiative, tends to bridge the gap in traffic safety knowledge among current drivers, many of whom missed out on this education in school when road safety was not as widely prioritized.



The programme, spearheaded by the Ministry of Transportation, focuses on equipping students and teachers with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate roads responsibly and foster a safety-conscious attitude.



Speaking at the event themed “Every Child Has a Right to Safe Roads”, on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, emphasized that the programme addresses critical issues such as poor road attitudes and the lack of traffic knowledge, which contribute to gridlock and safety challenges across the state.



Giwa, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, noted that transport-related incidents are a leading cause of death among children and young people.



He explained that the initiative aims to promote safety by teaching students, teachers, and parents the rules of responsible road use in both public and private schools. “This programme provides a comprehensive education to instill road safety knowledge and encourage responsible behavior from an early age,” he said.



Giwa added that the programme aims to teach traffic safety awareness, promote responsible road behavior, and ensure the long-term sensitization of road users. He urged parents, educators, and community leaders to support the initiative, stating, “Let’s ensure that Traffic Safety Education becomes a shared responsibility rooted in our homes, schools, and communities.”



Earlier, at the event held in Ikeja, Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotosho expressed delight with the state’s efforts to promote road safety, emphasizing its importance for teaching students key safety ethics. He remarked that many road users lack basic traffic education before acquiring a license, making it essential to educate young people.



“The road is central to our lives. Everyone needs to learn traffic safety education,” he said.



Meanwhile, LASTMA General Manager Bakare-Oki Olalekan highlighted that the programme helps children identify safe situations, assess road risks, and practice responsible behaviors. He emphasized that road safety prevents accidents, promotes responsibility, and enforces traffic laws.



Reaffirming LASTMA’s commitment, Bakare-Oki said, “All resources will be mobilized to sustain the Lagos State School Traffic Safety Advocacy Programme.”