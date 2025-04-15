Lagos Govt. targets 6GW power expansion before 2029

As part of efforts to 24 hours power supply across Lagos, the State Government has announced plans to increase its power capacity by 6 gigawatts before 2029.

The government’s plan includes gas-fired and grid-scale solar power projects, contributing to a more sustainable energy mix as part of the 6GW power injection initiative.

In addition to this initiative, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration disclosed plans to upgrade 22,000 streetlights across the state to reduce grid pressure and improve energy efficiency.

According to the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, the implementation of this program stands as the government measures towards moving away from fossil fuel, which he suggested is not reliable plus its hazardous nature to human health.

Ogunleye cited a study conducted by his ministry in collaboration with SEforALL, which revealed the true depth of the state’s dependency on self-generated power.

The study found that Lagos has an estimated 4.5 million generators spread across residential homes, market clusters, and MSMEs.

While highlighting the huge amount of Naira residents spend to refuel these generators, Ogunleye added that this means of self-power generation emits 38 million tons of CO₂ every year.

According to him, in 2021, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) recorded that about 30,000 people die annually from carbon monoxide pollution, making it crucial to forsake fossil fuel and migrate to renewable energy.

During the 2025 Lagos Energy Summit on Monday, Ogunleye stated that to actualize this, the government is working with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to solarize schools, healthcare centers, food/agric hubs, and homes in unserved and underserved communities.

Ogunleye emphasized that these sectors offer significant opportunities for growth, development, and job creation, particularly with the adoption and integration of renewable energy technologies, innovative energy storage solutions, and smart grid infrastructure.

Speaking further, the commissioner stated that the ministry is in discussions with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on the development of “Lagos Gas,” a localized strategy for clean, reliable gas usage in homes and industries.

“We are working with Ibile Oil & Gas Corporation and other players in the value chain to expand clean cooking adoption, especially among low-income households,” he stated.

Ogunleye commended the governor, stressing that the administration is building a metropolis with an enabling environment where every entrepreneur, student, artisan, and family can thrive, powered by electricity that is clean, reliable, and affordable.

“The Lagos we are building is one where children study with lights powered from clean sources, homes cook with clean gas, buses move without diesel, hospitals never lose power, and investors arrive and never leave on account of the high cost of energy,” he added.

According to him, Sanwo is building on the foundation laid by past officials, especially President Bola Tinubu, who was formerly a governor of the state, empowering Lagos to take full control of its electricity markets.

“In the early 2000s, Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu introduced the Enron barges to the Lagos coastline, planting a seed for democratizing power in Nigeria. Successive administrations in Lagos have built upon this foundation,” he noted.