Lagos Govt. targets 400M iroko trees, others to tackle deforestation

In a move to combat the growing threat of deforestation and environmental degradation, the Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to plant 400 million economic trees across the state.

The initiative is designed to reverse the tide of deforestation, restore forest cover, enhance biodiversity, and strengthen the green economy through sustainable land use practices.

It also forms a core part of Lagos State’s broader climate strategy to promote reforestation, mitigate climate change, and transition towards a circular, eco-friendly economy.

Economic trees, as gathered, are plant species cultivated for their commercial and environmental value, offering essential resources such as fruits, seeds, timber, oil, and medicinal extracts.

These trees, such as Iroko, Mango, Cashew, and Palm, not only support local economies and livelihoods but also play a crucial role in promoting environmental sustainability, especially in rural communities.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titilayo Oshodi, disclosed this during the ministerial briefing and the launch of the “80 Million Clean Cookstoves Distribution Project in Nigeria,” held at the Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Oshodi, the tree-planting campaign will not only tackle environmental concerns but also deliver long-term economic benefits to local communities.

She noted that the trees are expected to significantly aid carbon sequestration, with projections indicating a potential reduction of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO₂) by approximately 10 to 15 tons annually.

This reduction, Oshodi added, would contribute meaningfully to the state’s climate mitigation targets by absorbing greenhouse gases that would otherwise contribute to global warming.

“We will plant 400 million economic trees to combat deforestation and reduce CO₂ emissions by 10 to 15 tons per year,” she stated.

She further revealed that the initiative has the potential to generate up to 35 million green jobs, spanning sectors such as tree cultivation, nursery management, planting, maintenance, agroforestry, tree-product processing, and climate-smart agriculture.

During the briefing, the Chief Executive Officer of Carbonivity Limited, Adebola Odunsi, announced that eight million clean cookstoves will be distributed across Lagos State as part of a broader national effort to promote sustainable energy use.

This allocation, Odunsi said, represents 10 percent of the 80 million stoves earmarked for distribution to households across Nigeria.

He explained that the initiative is aimed at reducing reliance on traditional cooking methods, which contribute to deforestation and indoor air pollution.

The CEO added that each Lagos beneficiary will receive a complimentary supply of briquettes—an eco-friendly, carbon-efficient fuel designed to enhance stove performance and sustainability.

“The stoves are built to last up to 30 years, ensuring long-term durability and sustained impact for households,” he said.

“Each beneficiary of the stove will receive a free supply of briquettes to ensure immediate and effective use of the stoves,” he added.