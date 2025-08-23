Lagos Govt. targets $250m leather export annually through Tinubu’s hub

In a bid to boost economic growth and strengthen its global trade presence, the Lagos State Government has projected export earnings exceeding $250 million annually from its Industrial Leather Hub, positioning the state as West Africa’s emerging leather logistics capital.

The project is also anticipated to generate employment opportunities, attract foreign investment, and enhance Nigeria’s non-oil export profile, further consolidating Lagos State’s position as the nation’s economic nerve centre.

Speaking on Saturday at the Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub in Matori, Mushin, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that the facility is projected to generate export earnings in excess of $250 million annually when fully operational.

According to him, the hub is designed not only to position Lagos as the leather logistics capital of West Africa but also to serve as a catalyst for industrialisation, innovation, and value addition within the leather sector.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the project is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, boost the state’s non-oil export capacity, and attract significant foreign and local investment.

He emphasized that by developing new value chains in the leather industry, Lagos would strengthen its competitiveness in global markets while also enhancing the livelihoods of artisans, traders, and entrepreneurs who depend on the sector.

The governor further noted that the hub aligns with the state’s long-term vision of economic diversification and inclusive growth, stressing that initiatives such as this will secure Lagos’ place as Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre and a leading hub for trade in Africa.

“We will be creating over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the first three years, with 70% of them reserved for women and youth”

“More than 150,000 artisans will benefit from cutting-edge training and start-up support, ensuring no talent is left behind”

“Export earnings in excess of $250 million are projected annually when the hub is fully operational, positioning Lagos as the leather logistics capital of West Africa,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He also pledged to safeguard and expand the facility through transparent regulation and continuous infrastructure upgrades.

The state government, he said will deepen the leather ecosystem by linking the hub to fashion districts, e-commerce platforms, and the Blue Line Rail, thereby ensuring seamless movement of goods and people.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the true measure of success for the initiative would not be in media headlines but in the number of households lifted out of poverty through the opportunities created by the hub.

“But beyond the numbers lies a deeper promise, the promise that a young girl from a modest background can now dream bigger, knowing that the tools, the mentorship, and the market are within her reach,” he said.

Earlier at the event, the First Lady of Nigeria, Tinubu, commended the Lagos State Government for its investment in the leather hub, describing it as a strong demonstration of commitment to job creation, productivity, and sustainable economic development.

She praised the state for its visionary leadership, noting that Lagos has consistently been a trailblazer, and this project further reinforces its reputation as the heartbeat of innovation and enterprise in Nigeria.

Tinubu emphasized that the establishment of the hub aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which seeks to accelerate economic diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing, and innovation.

According to her, such initiatives are essential in building a dynamic and diverse economy capable of meeting the aspirations of Nigerians.

“Leather work is a traditional craft that has stood the test of time. I am informed that this hub will serve as a centre for leather processing, footwear production, and specialized training, enabling artisans to add greater value to their craft and compete confidently in both local and international markets,”.

“I urge all those who will utilize this facility; artisans, entrepreneurs, and our vibrant youth to take full advantage of the opportunities it offers.

“Dedicate yourselves to excellence, hard work, embrace continuous learning and position your products to compete in the global market.

“As we unveil this Hub today, let us see it as a beacon of possibilities. A symbol of how government and citizens can work together to turn challenges into opportunities and to create prosperity for our people,” Tinubu asserted.