Lagos Govt. targets 2022 for Lekki regional road completion

As part of its inclusive governance, the Lagos State Government has engaged Residents of Eti-Osa Local Government to facilitate speedy execution of the Regional Road Project, Lekki, and affirmed 2022 completion date for the project.

The state government said that the 9-kilometer road project was expected to ease the perennial traffic gridlock along the Lekki corridor and serve as a precursor to the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

An assurance on completion date of the project came days after the government revoked property that was on Right Of Way (ROW) and has been discovered to be impeding on the actualization of Lekki regional road.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who gave the assurance during the stakeholders’ engagement, held with strict compliance to the COVID-19 preventive guidelines in Ikeja, disclosed that the road was in Lagos Metropolitan Master Plan (1980-2000).

He said that the 9km road was long overdue as a panacea and strategic link to circumvent the transportation gridlock from Mainland Lagos to Island Lagos.

He expressed displeasure that the objective for which the road was conceived was being threatened and negated by series of encroachments as some estates, buildings and other structures were on its Right of Way.

“This has made the Governor to graciously approve a reduction in the width of the Right of Way in the bid to reduce as much as possible, the level of actual encroachments.

“In view of the importance of the proposed road project to the socio-economic development of the State, we are determined more than ever bring everyone on board and ensure seamless execution of the project.

He added that Government, recognising the link between infrastructure development and socio-economic growth, was passionate about developing infrastructure across the State.

He said that it would not augur well for sustainable physical development of the state when people engage in indiscriminate and unapproved developments, adding that such illegal actions would only compel the inevitable decision to pave way for proper development of the State in line with her Operative Development Plans.

“It is our fervent belief that people in this area are willing to embrace the implementation of the project for the benefit of the generality of Lagosians. This is because it would make life easier and more meaningful for the teeming population through effective interconnectivity within our dear State” he added.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye said that the essence of the stakeholders’ meeting was to aggregate views and secures the necessary buy-in for the speedy completion of the project and urged residents of the area to embrace the project and support government in the bid to make life easier for the people.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Ganiyu Adele Ayuba, appealed to stakeholders to assume ownership of the project, cooperate for its execution and ensure the protection of the road infrastructure upon completion.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, said that the State Government had been responsive to the yearnings of the people of Eti-Osa Local Government and would continue to do so.

He urged residents of the area to come together as a community and embrace the project which is expected to enhance the value for the property on that corridor.

The Chairman Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Nureni Akinsanya added that in view of the prospects of the project, especially the expected impact on business and wellbeing of the people, the House of Assembly had resolved to cooperate as usual with the Government in order to ensure that the project was delivered within two years as promised.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Eti-Osa, Sanni Adewale stated that being excited by the focus of the State Government on the area, the people welcome the project and were willing to cooperate for its successful execution.

He urged the Government to always look in the direction of Eti-Osa Local Government for beneficial projects.