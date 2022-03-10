Lagos Govt. takes sex offenders’ identities to public domain

As part of the effort to stem tides of all forms of domestic and sexual violence across Lagos, the State Government has commenced the publication of names and other details that could aid residents to identify anyone that had been convicted for engaging in sex offenses in the state.

Other details already being published by the government includes a picture of the sex offender, the nature of the offense committed as well as the duration of the sentence handed down by the court.

Aside from these, the government disclosed that letters of advisory have been sent to the local governments and traditional rulers of the communities where already convicted offenders previously resided, to alert them.

The commencement was disclosed on Thursday by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, during a press conference at the agency’s office.

Vivour-Adeniyi noted that this measure was one amongst many deployed by the state government to end the culture of impunity and also serve as a deterrence to other sex offenders.

According to her, this is in line with the provisions of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, particularly section 42 which provides that the Agency is to periodically publish details of Sex convicts in the state.

The Executive Security reiterated that the stance of the State government is resolute in preventing incidents of sexual and domestic abuse, whilst ensuring justice for all survivors.

As further provided in the law, the details of sex convicts are to be published periodically on the State Government’s website, (www.lagosstate.gov.ng), the website of the Ministry of Justice ( https://lagosstatemoj.org) and the Agency’s website; ( www.dsvrtlagos.org)

She added that to report any case of domestic and sexual violence, Lagosians are to call the toll-free number, 08000333333.

