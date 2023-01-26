Lagos Govt. takes schoolchildren through swimming techniques, safety measures

As a measure to reduce water phobia among Lagosians, the Lagos State Government through its Waterways Authority (LASWA) has commenced a week-long water safety class and swimming training for schoolchildren in the riverine communities in Epe Local Government.

The training was further designed to instill water confidence in school pupils by teaching them theoretical and practical knowledge on waterways safety, swimming skills, and basic survival techniques in an emergency.

The 2023 swimming training was the 3rd edition of one of LASWA’s advocacy programs tagged” the Lagos Water Savvy Kids Program.”

To ensure a smooth programme, LASWA partnered with Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) and the Dolphin Swim School (DSS), a premier swims program serving women and children, to put the children through the techniques and safety standards that must be adhered to on waterways across the state.

Together, LASWA, SUBEB, and DSS engaged over 50 students from five public schools in riverine communities within the council and were selected to participate in this year’s edition.

With this training, school children using the waterways will be more confident, be conscious of their safety, and be self-reliant in an emergency.

