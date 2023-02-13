Lagos Govt. takes over investigation on 12yrs Chrisland Sch. girl’s death

In response to yearnings of Nigerians and parents of a 12-year-old student of Chrisland School, Whitney Adeniran, the Lagos State Government has decided to take over the investigations so as to ensure all that transpired before and after the tragedy occurred would be made public.

Part of the investigations which the state government would be doing was to ensure a Coroner’s Inquest to ascertain causes of the girl’s death and roles of teachers as well as the medical experts at the hospitals.

The state government took over investigations after shutting down the secondary school arm of the school to allow proper investigation of the 12years old girl’s death.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who announced the government decision in a statement on Monday, noted that a thorough investigation would be carried out to ascertain the cause of her death on Thursday, 9th February, 2023.

Onigbanjo noted that as a responsible government, the security and well-being of citizens are of utmost importance, assuring the public that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of death is determined.

He said, “A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested in line with sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of the death of the student”.

“By Section 14 (1) (d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the State: A report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was: violent, unnatural or suspicious.

“Section 15 (1) and (9) further enjoins the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural, or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death.

“The findings of this investigation will be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable”, Onigbanjo stated.

