Lagos Govt. takes over amputee sachet-water hawker’s welfare

The Lagos State Government has taken over welfare of a 26-year-old homeless amputee and single mother, Mary Daniel, who came to limelight during the weekend after her pictures where she was hawking sachet water to make ends meet surfaced online.

It disclosed that the single mother, whose tragic story trended on social media platforms over the weekend, have been relocated to temporary shelter for safety after her pictures surfaced online, a situation that meant many people can easily recognise her.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Civic Engagement, Aderemi Adebowale, while speaking on the state’s government, stated that the move became necessary in order to protect the physically challenged woman from abuse and risk after trending online.

She said that Daniel, an indigene of Ayingba, Kogi State, who just moved to Lagos two weeks ago, hawked table water in traffic in Oshodi to earn a living, had been taken to temporary protective custody pending when further plans would be concluded by the government to get her an apartment and also empower her.

Adebowale said, “The case of Mary (Daniel) was brought to my attention by the Managing Director, Lagos State Lotteries Board, and two politicians from Oshodi who expressed concern about her safety as some kind-hearted individuals have started sending money to her account to assist her”.

She explained that after her interaction with Daniel, it was agreed that the present administration should take over the case to ensure her personal safety, hence the involvement of the state government.

Adebowale promised to personally look over her ensure that the single mother was properly settled in Lagos, saying “We will make sure she becomes a responsible citizen in the State”.