Lagos Govt. takes domestic violence campaign to Mushin, educates residents

As a measure to reduce rising cases of sexual and domestic violence across Lagos, the State Government through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, has engaged residents of Mushin Local Government, educating them on what constitutes the violence and laws in place to prosecute perpetrators.

The state government also informed the residents on different support services already made available to assist victims and survivor’s across Lagos.

Addressing stakeholders’ at the gathering, the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed that investigations showed that the cases were prevalent in the council.

She noted that the statistics were not encouraging and that the government was more desirous to reduce it completely and that it formed decision to engage residents at different forum.

According to her, there is a need for all stakeholders’ in Mushin to join hands with state government in the fight against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

The Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Emmanuel Bamigboye, who was ably represented by his Special Assistant, Babatunde Kehinde, meanwhile, urged residents to speak up whenever they are subjected to violence in their relationships.

The council boss noted that not keeping silent remain a major tool needed by the government to reduce the rate of violence in the society.

Also speaking at the town hall meeting, Ronke Oyelakin, the Chairman of Child Protection Network, enlightened the audience on the various forms of Sexual and Gender Based violence whilst urging people to stop victim blaming emphasizing that this could discourage victims from reporting incidences of violence. Rather she encouraged residents of Mushin to be active bystanders and expose abusers.

Meanwhile, Dr Adeola Obasanya, Adolescent Focal Person of the Primary Health Care Board informed participants of the medical centres available to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Mushin, some of which include Ayantuga PHC, Mushin PHC and Palm Avenue PHC. She charged sexual assault survivors to report immediately ( within 72 hours) to any of these hospitals to seek medical attention for free.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

