Lagos Govt. takes battle against sexual violence to RCCG, others

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has engaged with members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Jesus Sanctuary Parish, Surulere) on SGBV awareness on Sunday, the 10th of November, 2024, as it ensures it’s leaving now sector in the State behind in its SGBV campaign.

The session, which took place during two services with over 1,000 attendees, provided a valuable platform for discussing ways to address Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Representing the Executive Secretary DSVA Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Mr. Damilare Adewusi, Head of Community Engagement DSVA, also shared an overview of the various services freely offered by the State at the Agency.

He made a call to the worshippers to be their brother’s keeper and report when they see something in their communities, environment or family.

He stressed that the Agency remains dedicated to enhancing victim safety and reducing the incidences of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the state and this has propelled the Agency to continue to broaden its outreach efforts to combat all forms of abuse.

Adewusi also urged parents to pay attention to the schools of their children and to ask the right questions from the schools for the general well-being of their children there.

Earlier at the service, Prof. Omolade Olunike Olomola, a lecturer at the University of Ibadan, explored the intersection of legal and biblical perspectives on the issues of SGBV.

Questions were answered as participants were able to know more about SGBV and its ills as this initiative ensures the comprehensive involvement of all, leaving no organization or institution behind.

While rounding off, Adewusi charged everyone to speak up by either to report to the pastor of the church or call the toll free line.

SGBV awareness materials were distributed, and the agency’s toll-free helpline, 0800-333-333, was shared with all present.