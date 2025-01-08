Lagos Govt. takes abused 3-Year-Old pupil into custody for treatment

The Lagos State Government has taken custody of a 3-year-old pupil who was allegedly physically abused by a teacher at a school in Ikorodu.

The child is currently receiving treatment at the Ikorodu General Hospital, while investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The teacher accused of the abuse has been arrested by officers from the Owutu Family Support Unit (FSU).

According to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, immediate action was taken after the incident was brought to their attention by concerned members of the public.

In a press release issued by the Ministry, it stated: “We commend members of the public for bringing this matter to our attention and assure everyone that immediate action has been taken. The Ministry is collaborating closely with the police and other relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and to see that justice is served.”

The Ministry emphasized the importance of schools as safe environments for children, adding: “Schools are meant to be safe, nurturing, and protective environments for all children. This unfortunate incident underscores the need for vigilance and accountability in safeguarding the welfare of children across all institutions.”

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy for child abuse, the Lagos State Government pledged to strengthen its regulations and hold offenders accountable. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting every child within the State. We will persist in implementing strict regulations, ensuring offenders are held accountable, and working with stakeholders to uphold a zero-tolerance stance against all forms of abuse,” the Ministry stated.

Members of the public are urged to report any suspected cases of child abuse promptly. The Ministry assured citizens that the safety and well-being of children remain a shared responsibility and a top priority for the state government.